Central Florida woman claims $396.9 million Powerball jackpot from January

With the purchase of a Powerball Quick Pick ticket, this Central Florida woman is much richer.

Sheryll Goedert, 61, won the $396.9 million Powerball jackpot held on Jan. 29, Florida Lottery officials said Tuesday in a news release.

The Ocala woman chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $276,558,034.09.

Goedert purchased her winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 4520 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs.

The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Powerball jackpot is currently estimated at $100 million with the next drawing on Wednesday airing on News 6 at 10:59 p.m.