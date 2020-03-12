Seminole County Schools won’t cancel classes amid coronavirus concerns

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials from Seminole County Public Schools debunked rumors circulating that classes will be canceled after a man in Seminole County tested positive for the coronavirus.

Stephanie Jackson, the coordinator of medical and health student services, sent an email to SCPS students and parents on Thursday addressing the concerns.

“We understand there’s quite a bit of anxiety and anticipation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19). I want to assure you that we are carefully monitoring the situation daily and making necessary decisions accordingly. At this time, all of our schools and district offices are open and operating as usual,” the message read.

While classes will resume on March 23 after spring break ends, all on-campus extracurricular activities have been canceled.

“Any rumors currently circulating about school closures in SCPS are completely false,” Jackson wrote.

The email also outlined steps SCPS has taken to protect the campus communities. Thus far, officials developed an internet-based platform for home instruction should it become necessary, developed a daily protocol for disinfecting buses and instructed custodial staff to clean regularly touched surfaces, among other things.

The Seminole County man who tested positive for the respiratory illness is one of several people who was diagnosed after going on a Nile River cruise.

