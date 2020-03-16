Central Florida restaurant steps up to the plate to provide free meals for children

ORLANDO, Fla. – For families that depend on school subsidized meal programs, making sure they can feed their children during the additional week off from school due to the coronavirus outbreak is going to be yet another challenge they’ll have to face.

That’s why some restaurants across Central Florida are getting results by stepping up to the plate with free meals. In the Orlando area, Toasted, a specialty cheese sandwich restaurant, is helping out struggling families.

“Some of those kids relied on the meals that the school provided ... and so we just figured, you know, what we do best is feed people,” Megan Yarmuth, owner of the Orlando location said. “Even a small thing like a lunch can help a parent not have to worry about one thing in coming weeks.”

Yarmuth posted her initiative on Toasted's Facebook page and soon after, families looking for a meal stopped in.

For 9-year-old Naomi Perez, it’s a good deed that’s bringing smiles while providing one of her favorite meals.

“Thank you for doing that offer 'cause it’s very helpful for other people,” she said.

She went to the Lake Nona Toasted location with her uncle, brother and two cousins.

"When they do stuff like this, it benefits the parents so that they don't have to worry about how they're gonna get them a meal," Tiffiny Happel said.

She enjoyed a meal with her 13-year-old brother and their mom after they went out shopping for groceries.

“There’s kids who are on the free and reduced meal at school and it’s hard for parents, they’re on that for a reason,” Happel said.

All four Toasted locations -- Windermere, Lake Nona, Winter Park and Orlando -- will be offering free grilled cheese sandwiches to children who are in kindergarten through 12th grade Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.