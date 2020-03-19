Map shows which airports where TSA officers have tested positive for coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Transportation Security Administration has posted a map of TSA officers who have tested positive for coronavirus.

CLICK HERE FOR MAP OF TSA OFFICERS WHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Twelve different TSA officers have tested positive for coronavirus, according to TSA.

An Orlando TSA officer tested positive, the officer’s last day of work was on March 10.

She was working the 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m shift at Checkpoint West.

Two different screening officers at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport tested positive in March.

One screening officer’s last shift was on March 10 at Terminal 3 in the Echo Checkpoint. The shift lasted from noon – 8:30 p.m.

The other TSA officer out of Fort Lauderdale last worked on March 3, the officer worked a 2:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. shift at Checkpoint F in Terminal 3.

Any employee or traveler who believes they may have been in contact with a TSA officer who tested positive should consult their healthcare provider.

