Daytona Beach Police Department discusses new restrictions due to COVID-19

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri held a news conference Thursday to discuss what officers are doing specifically regarding new restrictions due to COVID-19.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there were 360 Floridians who tested positive for COVID-19 -- six of whom are being isolated out of state -- plus 30 non-Florida residents who were diagnosed while visiting the Sunshine State.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced all bars and nightclubs in Florida will close for 30 days, effective as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is working with other agencies to visit bars and restaurants and make sure they are complying with the governor’s orders.

We’ve got a 98% compliance from all the bars, Capri said during the news conference.

Capri also mentioned the importance of social distancing when in groups.

“It’s good to be out in the sun, but you don’t need to be on top of each other,” Capri said. “Just spread out and space yourselves.”

According to officials, the Daytona Police Department has had a COVID-19 plan in place for the last two weeks.

“It’s not the end of the world, if we all work together as a team we’ll be able to beat this,” Capri added.

