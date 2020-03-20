Orlando airport seeing more than 50-percent decline in spring break travelers

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport has seen more than a 50% decrease in projected travelers due to cornavirus, according to Carolyn Fennell, senior director of public affairs and community relations.

For a typical spring break travel period, OIA projects 76,841 travelers to pass through the airport, but has since modified the projected count to 31,833 passengers due to fears of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a release.

As of Wednesday, Fennell said international traffic was down about 70-percent.

“The U.S. Department of State issued a Global Level 4 Health Advisory, which advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19,” Fennell said. “Additionally, action is being taken federally to close the country’s northern and southern borders.”

OIA is not one of the 13 authorized, federally-designated screening airports for arriving passengers, according to a release. Fennell said the airport has taken measures to assist the traveling public, airport staff and Transportation Security Administration agents are vigilantly monitoring departing passengers.

“If anyone looks ill or is displaying flu-like symptoms, members of the airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting respond to conduct health evaluations of that individual wearing CDC-approved Personal Protective Equipment,” Fennell said.