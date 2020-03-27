Monster Jam World Finals in Orlando canceled over coronavirus concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. – Due to growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the Monster Jam World Finals have been canceled.

Organizers announced Friday afternoon that the event, which was set to take place May 2-3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, was being called off in an effort to comply with guidelines laid out by government officials regarding mass gatherings.

“Due to the increasing spread of COVID-19 and expanding restrictions on domestic and international travel, and in accordance with national, state and local governments prohibiting large group gatherings, Monster Jam World Finals scheduled on May 2-3, 2020 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL has been cancelled for 2020," organizers said in a statement.

Organizers also said Friday that the hall of fame induction ceremony will be held at a future Monster Jam event.

“We are eager to bring our iconic Monster Jam trucks and live entertainment to your family when it’s time to start our engines again,” organizers said. “To our loyal fans across the globe, stay safe and healthy.”

Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded, Monster Jam officials said. Those who purchased tickets through the box office should contact the Amway Center by calling 407-440-7900 or by visiting the Amway Center’s website.

Organizers said fans who purchased tickets through Feld Direct Group Sales should email FeldDirectGroups@feldinc.com or call 866-248-8740 for information about refunds.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked that people practice social distancing and avoid gathering in groups of 50 or more. White House officials later advised people should avoid groups of 10 or more.

Friday’s cancellation comes as the total of Florida-related cases of COVID-19 nears 3,000, according to the latest numbers from the state health department. At least 34 deaths have been reported statewide, numbers show.

