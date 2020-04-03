Do your part: Ormond Beach restaurant owner gives free lunches to students

The owner of an Ormond Beach restaurant says he’s providing free lunch to students while they’re learning from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday thru Friday students 14 and under can pick up a free to-go lunch at Lenny’s NY Pizza Co., located at 298 S. Nova Rd. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

Owner Lenny Fries said the idea was first tossed around by one of his employees last week.

"She gave us the idea that we should try to give some free lunches because kids aren't getting lunch right now in school," Fries said. "So, we decided to set up a little program where we're going to give kids free lunch that deserve it."

Since Tuesday, Fries said he's fed lunch to more than 300 children.

“It’s been outstanding. We were expecting about 30 kids a day and we ended up getting over a hundred each day,” he said.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., students can pick up spaghetti and meatballs and a juice box with a side of fruit. On Wednesdays and Fridays, a slice of cheese pizza, juice box and a side of fruit is offered.

"I'm giving back to the community that's always given back to me for the last 15 years," Fries said. "A lot of good people are out of work right now and just helping out a little bit goes a long way."

With uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and when children will be allowed to return to school, Fries said he'll be offering free lunch through the end of the school year. He only hopes others will see his actions and it will inspire everyone to do their part.

“It feels great. I mean, there’s nothing better than giving back to this community,” Fries said.

