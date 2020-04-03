Modifications made to Space Coast Area transit due to COVID-19

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Modifications have been made to the Space Coast Area transit due to the coronavirus, according to the Brevard County Commissioners.

Commissioners said fixed routes will be operating on Saturday schedules with service extended by two hours until 8:15 p.m.

Passengers providing or receiving essential services that match Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Stay-At-Home order are allowed to board, according to county officials.

Any passenger boarding a bus will enter through the rear door to protect the bus operator.

Wheelchair and handicapped passengers can still use the front door entry, according to county officials.

Seats have been taped off to enforce distances of at least six feet between passengers.

The schedule for the transit can be found at this link.

All fares have been waived through April 30.

