COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Brevard County will be able to test 500 patients a day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An OMNI Healthcare coronavirus drive-thru testing site will open in Melbourne at 1344 S. Apollo Boulevard at 8 a.m. on April 7.

The test collecting facility will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to OMNI Healthcare.

Patients will have to be pre-screened and will have to pre-register by calling 321-802-5515.

Patients will be asked if they meet the following criteria:

First responders

Anyone with minimal symptoms of a cough or low-grade fever

Anyone over the age of 45 with one chronic illness

Anyone over the age of 60

OMNI Healthcare physicians will review the results with each patient through a virtual service.

Results could come back in 24-36 hours, according to OMNI Healthcare.

OMNI Healthcare may open three more locations if the Melbourne location is successful.

