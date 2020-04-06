Do Your Part: Apopka woman makes masks safer

APOPKA, Fla. – Masks are a big need in the United States as people continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

An Apopka woman is doing her part to provide a cleaner way to reuse masks.

Robin Faro is a craftswoman by trade and is using her creativity to help during this time.

Her husband is a firefighter paramedic in Apopka and has to share one mask with his co-workers.

This led to Robin designing an S-hook that connects the straps of the mask, making it more comfortable and hygienic to wear.

She’s making more than 2,000 S-hooks per week.

Since the hook is acrylic, it can be easily washed. Robin is offering them completely free to healthcare workers who need them.