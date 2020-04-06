Do Your Part: Apopka woman makes masks safer
She is making more than 2,000 S-hooks per week
APOPKA, Fla. – Masks are a big need in the United States as people continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
An Apopka woman is doing her part to provide a cleaner way to reuse masks.
Robin Faro is a craftswoman by trade and is using her creativity to help during this time.
Her husband is a firefighter paramedic in Apopka and has to share one mask with his co-workers.
This led to Robin designing an S-hook that connects the straps of the mask, making it more comfortable and hygienic to wear.
She’s making more than 2,000 S-hooks per week.
Since the hook is acrylic, it can be easily washed. Robin is offering them completely free to healthcare workers who need them.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.