When will students return to school in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida schools are closed through the end of April due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will students return to the classroom this school year?

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that it’s too soon to make that call.

“If I could snap my finger and know it wouldn’t be an issue, i think most people would want the kids back in school. But, obviously, we need to be safe and do it in the right way.”

Students across Central Florida -- and the state -- have been forced to switch to virtual learning because of the shutdown.

Some school districts have announced backup plans for 2020 graduation ceremonies, including potential dates into July.

