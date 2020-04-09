2 Seminole County boat ramps to reopen during stay-at-home order

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – After Seminole County Emergency Management closed all County boat ramps due to noncompliance with social distancing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention county officials said two boat ramps will reopen.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has agreed to enforce social distancing on County ramps and waterways while the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office monitors waterways using helicopter patrols and patrols of boat ramps.

The two ramps reopening Thursday include Wayside Park and Lake Jesup Park. The ramps will open at 12:00 p.m.

“Emergency Management has been assured that social distancing requirements will be enforced by law enforcement and those who do not comply will receive a ticket and fine,” officials said.

County leaders said if the additional enforcement efforts are not effective, Seminole County will have no choice but to reinstate the closures.

“It is our hope that the opening of these ramps will give members of public the opportunity to safely enjoy our waterways and, if public safety can be ensured and boaters demonstrate compliance with the CDC guidelines and Executive Order 20-09, additional ramps may be opened,” officials said.

As of Thursday morning, Seminole County had 230 confirmed coronavirus cases.

