Brevard County man living in China says life is getting back to normal

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County man living in China spoke with News 6 about how things are starting to get back to normal in the country.

In February, Keenan Carver, 28, said that he moved to Chengdu, China last Fall for a teaching job.

Due to the coronavirus, Carver had been staying inside of his apartment for a couple of months. He said he only left to get groceries once a week.

Carver said that things have started to get back to normal where he is, but he is worried about his family back home in Central Florida.

“Seems back to normal besides a few precautions,” Carver said.

Carver said within the past two weeks, things have drastically gotten better.

“Nightclubs, bars, restaurants, groceries, most of everything is back open again, socially as well,” Carver said.

Carver said that most people still wear masks and keep a physical distance, but said that nearly all business, other than schools are open.

“It was weird at first because it kind of started with businesses opening. So, the first few businesses opened, and I would get invited places and I’m like, no I don’t think I’m ready for that just yet, even if they are open.”

Carver said he hopes his family in Brevard County stays safe.

“I was literally on my own. All I had to worry about was myself, but now that it’s in America, it’s literally hitting close to home. Mother there, my family there. I have a family with really poor immune systems that I’m really worried about,” said Carver.

Carver said that his warning to people back home in Central Florida is to take warnings seriously.