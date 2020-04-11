FDOT to accelerate parts of I-4 project by one to two months, governor says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Less traffic on the roads in Florida amid the spread of the coronavirus has allowed crews to work more on the I-4 Ultimate project, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Drivers who use the interstate during the stay-at-home order to get groceries, to get essential needs, pick up food or drive to work will notice more lane closures.

“None of these changes will increase the cost for the Florida taxpayer,” Gov. DeSantis said.

The Florida Department of Transportation will accelerate parts of the I-4 project by one to two months.

More than 100,000 cars usually hit the road on Interstate 4 a day, amid the stay-at-home order the number is down to about 40,000 cars a day.

“I am looking forward to this project being completed as soon as possible,” he said.

Fewer people are going to work and students are not going to school facilities.

“We should take advantage of this pause,” he said.

Drivers can view a construction schedule and lane closure schedule at this link from the FDOT.