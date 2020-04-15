Orange County mayor working on plan to reopen county after stay-at-home order lifts

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he plans to release a plan later this week on the future of Orange County and how reopening the county will look after the stay-at-home order lifts but still preventing the spread of COVID-19.

He said he’s optimistic that people may able to get back to work by early June.

“We all want our businesses to be opened, but we want them to reopen safely,” Demings said.

Even when things reopen it will likely come with a lot of restrictions to businesses including occupancy amounts, the use of gloves and masks for some workers and in some cases, even screening of customers, the mayor said.

“We should not do anything that would create a situation where there may be a possible resurgence of the virus within our community,” Demings said.

J. Henry owns a barbershop in the Orlando Parramore community and said things have not been easy for him during the closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some people are going to lose their business and I pray that I’m not one of them,” he said.

He said his bills are adding up as times have been slow. His barbershop has been closed for the past few weeks under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order.

“If customers can’t come through the door, then we can’t pay the bills,” said J. Henry.

He said he’s trying to stay strong and maintain, but he said that June seems too far away for his business to reopen.

"The longer they wait, the longer it takes for us to get back to where we need to be," said J. Henry.

J. Henry said his faith is keeping him strong as well as his wife.

"I’m blessed to have a beautiful wife that’s helping me keep the barbershop and my home alive," said J. Henry.

He said he’s applied for a small business loan hoping to bounce back.

News 6 will provide an update when Orange County releases a plan to reopen.