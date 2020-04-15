Publix designates shopping hours for first responders, healthcare workers

LAKELAND, Fla. – Publix announced Wednesday that it would be creating special shopping hours for first responders and healthcare workers as the battle against the coronavirus continues.

According to a news release, Publix is designating Thursday evenings from 8 to 9 p.m., and Friday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m., as special shopping hours for first responders and hospital staff.

The change in hours will begin on April 16 and continue until further notice. Publix Pharmacy will also be open during these new hours.

Publix recently added arrows inside their stores at the end of each aisle indicating the direction you should travel.

“The health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority. We have already posted in-store signage and added public address announcements, all in an effort to remind customers and associates of the importance of social distancing,” a Publix representative said in a statement. “To help with customer traffic flow, we have added directional markings, company-wide, to our aisles. This will allow customers and associates to better distance themselves while on the aisle.”

