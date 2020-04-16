Hunter’s Creek neighborhood creates drive-by flash mob to lift spirits during COVID-19 pandemic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Drive-by birthday parties and socially distanced get-togethers have become popular recently as many stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, so it stands to reason someone might have the creativity to combine the two.

That’s exactly what Tiffany Madrid said her family did to create a drive-by flash mob, seen in the video below.

“We wanted to get the community out of their houses for a (minute), dressed and excited,” Madrid said. “Our message is we stay home so the (health care) workers can save the world! I called and everyone was excited to join in! We filmed from the car and stayed far away....everyone was smiling ear to ear!”

Madrid said both her family and her neighbors wanted to send essential employees a big thank you for providing necessities while the world heals from the COVID-19 pandemic.