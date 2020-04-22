83ºF

Florida Department of Health launches Spanish website

Site does not include spanish version of COVID-19 dashboard

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

As Floridians continue to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic, the Florida Department of Health has launched a version of their website that is completely in Spanish.

Spanish speakers can access that site here.

Despite the new site providing aid to spanish speakers, the dashboard showing COVID-19 statistics does not appear on the Spanish site. The department updates the coronavirus dashboard twice daily with new cases, deaths and hospitalizations by county.

It was not immediately clear if the FDOH will also launch a version of the dashboard in Spanish as well.

