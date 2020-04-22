Florida Department of Health launches Spanish website

As Floridians continue to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic, the Florida Department of Health has launched a version of their website that is completely in Spanish.

Spanish speakers can access that site here.

¡El sitio web @HealthyFla #COVID19 ahora está completamente disponible en español! ¡Haga clic en el botón español en la esquina superior derecha del sitio web para obtener información sobre consejos de prevención, información sobre viajes y más! https://t.co/4kmeY7Prf9 pic.twitter.com/M2xYHy46Zp — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) April 22, 2020

Despite the new site providing aid to spanish speakers, the dashboard showing COVID-19 statistics does not appear on the Spanish site. The department updates the coronavirus dashboard twice daily with new cases, deaths and hospitalizations by county.

It was not immediately clear if the FDOH will also launch a version of the dashboard in Spanish as well.