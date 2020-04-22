Volusia County leaders begin discussions on reopening beaches

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County leaders have started discussions on reopening the beaches amid the spread of the coronavirus.

County leaders said many residents have asked this question.

Deputy County Manager Suzanne Konchan said there would be phases to reopening the beaches.

Konchan said the first phase would probably be providing better access for the disabled and reopening some parking on the ramps.

County leaders said they would also have to think of a plan on how to best reintroduce vehicle traffic on beaches without overcrowding.

“The departments have already begun meeting collaboratively on how best to relaunch our county services across our departments and divisions,” Konchan said in a statement. “It’s a broad discussion.” The goal, she said, with coastal access is to reopen it “in a logical way that follows the advice from our health professionals in a safe way to get people out enjoying the fresh air and the beaches.”

More than 2,000 people have been given warnings for violating social distancing at the beach and six people have been given citations.

More than 360 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Volusia County.