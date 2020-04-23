Orlando International Airport may not see travel numbers recover post-coronavirus until 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. – Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Phil Brown said in an interview Wednesday it could be years Orlando International Airport sees travel numbers return to pre-coronavirus levels.

Traffic in U.S. airports have hit new lows amid the pandemic and fell below 100,000 in April for the first time since the jet age began. The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 98,968 people on Tuesday, down 95% of the nearly 2.2 million people who passed through checkpoints on the corresponding day a year ago.

When asked how long it could be before OIA bounces back from the coronavirus, Brown said it could be years.

“To get to the pre-COVID levels? Our rolling 12 months for February was 51 million passengers. I think it’ll be 2025 before we see those levels again,” Brown said.

At least 12 TSA officers have tested positive for the coronavirus since the beginning of March, according to the agency. As of Thursday, 471 TSA federal employees have tested positive for COVID-19 across the country including four who died as a result of the virus. More than 134 employees have recovered from the illness, according to the TSA.

Orlando International will receive more than $170 million in aide from the $10 billion dedicated to transportation from the federal stimulus bill, the U.S. Department of Transportation said in a news release last week. The money is part of a $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package passed by Congress at the end of March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

