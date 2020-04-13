12 Orlando airport TSA workers have tested positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another Orlando International Airport TSA agent has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total up to 12.

A TSA representative said Monday that the employee had not worked since March 13 but did not provide any information on which terminal the employee worked at or the time of the agent’s last shift.

The information is also not available on the TSA’s coronavirus map, which is regularly updated to remove cases that are more than 14 days old.

At least six of the other Orlando TSA agents who have fallen ill worked at the West Checkpoint while another two worked at the East Checkpoint. Details for the other sick employees were not immediately available.

Dr. Raul Pino from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County recently said researchers are trying to determine whether the TSA unit at the Orlando airport is considered a cluster for coronavirus cases.

Reps. Val Demings, Stephanie Murphy and Darren Soto on Monday said they asked TSA to update its policies to require agents to wear face masks and other personal protective equipment.

“TSA officers are deeply-valued members of our community, with families of their own, and they deserve to be protected,” the Florida politicians wrote on a letter to TSA’s administrator. “To date, TSA officers are authorized, but not required, to use masks and respirators to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the virus. Although we understand PPE is in short supply, we respectfully ask you to update protocol to require that TSA officers use masks when working at checkpoints, especially at large hub airports that move passengers traveling from COVID-19 epicenters.”

More than 20,000 people have been diagnosed with the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus as of Monday morning.

