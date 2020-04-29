Here’s how UCF students can apply for financial relief during the coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida is providing financial relief to eligible students in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outbreak caused college campuses to close across Florida, forcing students to finish their semesters online.

The university received $25 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that will be allocated to eligible students.

A student’s eligibility will be determined via an application process. Undergraduate, graduate and medical students can apply.

The university emphasizes relief funds are meant to assist with expenses related to the disruption of campus operations or other challenges posed by the pandemic. This can include housing, food, course materials, technology, health care and child care.

Students can apply for aid using this link. The university will be accepting applications until 11:59 p.m. on May 19. Students and parents can also use the link to see how the CARES act is impacting other COVID-19 campus initiatives.

Requirements to apply include submitting a 2019-2020 FAFSA application. Students can still submit their FAFSA forms here.

CARES funding also requires applicants to be degree-seeking students, enrolled in the term for which they are seeking assistance and U.S. citizens or eligible non-citizen.

UCF Online students are not eligible to apply for financial relief.

The university says all applications will be considered but will focus on students with the most urgent needs. Students struggling to pay off-campus rent or who had to purchase equipment to complete their courses online will likely be prioritized over students who received dining and housing refunds.

Anticipating a high volume of applications, the university is warning approved applicants that it may take three to four weeks before students receive funds.

For more information on the relief funds, click here. For other information regarding UCF and the COVID-19 outbreak, click here.