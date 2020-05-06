Florida woman accused of shoving nurse, trying to bite deputy after violating COVID-19 policy

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested after she shoved a nurse and kicked a deputy when she was told she was violating a doctor’s office’s COVID-19 policy, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Records show deputies responded to 309 Palm Coast Parkway Tuesday morning after a verbal disturbance was reported at a doctor’s office.

When they arrived, deputies were met by the security guard for the facility who stated that a woman had brought her adult son to the office and was notified by staff that due to COVID-19, the office’s policy was to only allow the patient into the building and the woman must wait outside or in her vehicle, according to a news release.

The woman was identified as Claudia Avello Munoz, 51, refused to leave the office and began arguing loudly with a nurse whom she shoved by her shoulder, a report detailed.

Deputies said they tried to reason with Munoz, but after she continually refused to leave, Munoz was told she would be placed under arrest for trespassing after warning if she did not go outside, according to a news release.

When she still refused, a deputy attempted to secure Munoz in handcuffs, but she began to resist, kicking the deputy, digging her fingernails into his arm and attempting to bite him several times, a report said.

Deputies said that once she was in the back of the patrol vehicle, Munoz was able to free herself from one of the handcuffs and had to be re-secured.

“A simple trespass warning turned into two felony charges when this woman refused to listen and decided she would do what she wanted and assaulted our deputies,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “New business policies surrounding COVID-19 are in place to keep everyone safe. Please understand the ‘new normal’ we are all living in and don’t let anger get the best of you. If you do, it may result in a stay at the Green Roof Inn.”

Records show Munoz was arrested and charged with trespassing after warning, resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer. Munoz was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where she is being held on a $5,500.00 bond.