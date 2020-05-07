Universal sends out reopening survey to passholders

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Parks has sent out a reopening survey to passholders.

Florida is currently in phase one of reopening amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Park officials said they want to get feedback about how they can welcome back guests safely to the parks when the time comes.

Here are some of the topics the survey touched on:

Your current financial situation amid COVD-19 pandemic

How recently have you went to a Central Florida theme park

Do you plan on renewing a Universal Pass?

Are you an essential worker?

Questions on how COVID-19 has impacted you

Where do you get the latest COVID-19 information from?

What symptoms do you consider most related to COVID-19?

What precaution and safety measures can theme parks take?

Ask the passholder do they think they had COVID-19

What kind of vacation will you plan later this year?

What would make you comfortable to visit theme parks?

What screening methods should guests take to enter the theme parks?

The survey also asks a hypothetical question if the parks reopen on July 1 at 50%, when would you feel comfortable visiting the parks.

Universal parks have been closed since the middle of March.