Altamonte Mall to reopen on May 12

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Altamonte Mall will reopen on May 12 as Florida continues to be in phase one of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mall will operate at 25 percent of indoor capacity.

The Altamonte Mall has posted a site showing the status of which businesses are open.

Some businesses are offering curbside pickup at the moment.

The Matt at Millenia announced earlier this week its reopening will be on May 11.

