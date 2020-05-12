Drive-thru diaper distribution helps Orlando families in need

ORLANDO, Fla. – One hundred and eighty-two families signed up to claim free diapers Tuesday at the Holden Heights Community Center in Orlando.

The Central Florida Diaper Bank partnered with the Orange County Community Action Division to host the drive-thru diaper distribution for families in need.

Sharon Lyles, CEO of the Central Florida Diaper Bank, said she wants to relive the stress of buying diapers for struggling families.

“We don’t want a parent to have to decide, ‘am I going to buy food,’” Lyles said. “It’s already an issue people are laid off. They can’t pay their rent. If we can make a difference which is to give that family diapers for their babies, then we think we have done something good.”

Families signed up before arriving and mentioned what supplies they needed, such as specific diaper sizes and baby wipes. Deena Scott from Orlando came to get supplies for her grandbaby.

"They're so nice," Scott said. "It's real nice for the community. We need this in our community."

Volunteers brought the supplies to the families' cars. Lavon Williams, Manager of the Orange County Community Action Division said the distribution helps them serve many people while keeping them safe.

“Even though this center is pretty large, it still couldn’t handle if we did a drop-in service,” Williams said. “So this way, we can stage and serve as many people as supplies last.”