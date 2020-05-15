Several Central Florida retail stores host covid-19 testing

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – CVS Health is opening ten coronavirus sites throughout the state and three locations are actually in Central Florida.

The company said a pharmacist will hand out a self-swab testing kit to the patient and will observe from the drive-thru window to make sure it's done properly.

Tests will then be sent to a third-party lab for processing and results should be available within three days.

These are the CVS locations in Central Florida:

CVS Pharmacy 2400 Enterprise Road, Orange City, FL 32763

CVS Pharmacy 221 South S.R. 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

CVS Pharmacy 13454 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL

The company said the tests will be administered 7 days a week. Hours may vary slightly by location but generally run from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

In order to get a test, patients must register in advance at https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Meanwhile, Orange County opened up two new drive-thru testing sites:

Walmart Parking Lot on 8101 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32819

Walmart Parking Lot on 11250 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32817

Testing is available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Individuals must be 18 years of age or older to be tested. Any adult who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.

You must first qualify for COVID-19 screening and schedule an appointment at: www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.