Watch live at 11: Gov. Ron DeSantis provides COVID-19 update
Governor to make announcement in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference Friday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor will speak at 11 a.m. at the Ed Austin Park basketball court in Jacksonville.
No other details about the event have been released.
