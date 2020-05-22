82ºF

Local News

Watch live at 11: Gov. Ron DeSantis provides COVID-19 update

Governor to make announcement in Jacksonville

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tags: COVID-19, coronavirus, pandemic, virus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference Friday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor will speak at 11 a.m. at the Ed Austin Park basketball court in Jacksonville.

No other details about the event have been released.

