Video: Crowd packs pool party in Ozarks despite social distancing recommendations

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Missouri – Social distancing was out the window at a holiday pool party in Missouri.

The video above shows a crowd of people packing a swimming pool Saturday near the Lake of the Ozarks.

The guests seem to be partying and mingling, much less 6-foot distancing.

The video was shot by CNN affiliate KTVK.

Missouri’s reopening plan, announced earlier this month, says that social distancing is still a must.

Coronavirus does not spread in water, but staying 6 feet apart is particularly important at pools because swimmers don’t wear face masks.

In neighboring Arkansas, several people contracted the coronavirus after going to a high school pool party.

