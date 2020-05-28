What will college learning look like this fall? Florida leaders to discuss plans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Board of Governors is expected to meet Thursday in Tallahassee to discuss the reopening of universities in Florida.

Officials are expected to discuss several options for the fall semester, including the possibility of having a mix of online and in-person classes.

Leaders with the universities won’t present their plans until next month. However, officials with the University of Central Florida have said they are looking to shift more classes online and reduce classroom capacities.

The University of South Florida in Tampa has announced even bigger changes. Leaders there say in-person classes will resume in August, but the school will go back to online learning after Thanksgiving. Officials say the move is intended to reduce the chances of an outbreak from students who travel during the holiday break.