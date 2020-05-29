City of St. Cloud invites families to free drive-in movie

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ST. CLOUD, Florida – Have you been missing that feeling of going to the movies? If so, St. Cloud has a night of movie fun planned in June.

On Friday, June 5, St. Cloud Park and Recreation is hosting a free drive-in movie at Chisolm Park.

The theater will be showing Universal’s “Dolittle” starring Robert Downey Jr.

The movie follows Dr. John Dolittle in 19th-century England.

The doctor finds companionship by talking to an array of exotic animals on a daily basis. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the bizarre doctor and his band of furry friends embark on a wild adventure to a mythical island to find the cure.

Parking for the event starts at 8 p.m. and event officials ask that small vehicles park upfront and larger vehicles in the back.

There is no lawn seating permitted.

City officials offer the following drive-in movie tips.

Turn all vehicle lights off

Turn vehicle engine off and use a portable radio

Be mindful of other people’s view

Bring snacks

Bring bug spray

Feel free to call 407-957-7243 or email parksandrecreation@stcloud.org if you have questions.