City of St. Cloud invites families to free drive-in movie
Parking for event starts at 8 p.m. June 5
ST. CLOUD, Florida – Have you been missing that feeling of going to the movies? If so, St. Cloud has a night of movie fun planned in June.
On Friday, June 5, St. Cloud Park and Recreation is hosting a free drive-in movie at Chisolm Park.
The theater will be showing Universal’s “Dolittle” starring Robert Downey Jr.
The movie follows Dr. John Dolittle in 19th-century England.
The doctor finds companionship by talking to an array of exotic animals on a daily basis. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the bizarre doctor and his band of furry friends embark on a wild adventure to a mythical island to find the cure.
Parking for the event starts at 8 p.m. and event officials ask that small vehicles park upfront and larger vehicles in the back.
There is no lawn seating permitted.
City officials offer the following drive-in movie tips.
- Turn all vehicle lights off
- Turn vehicle engine off and use a portable radio
- Be mindful of other people’s view
- Bring snacks
- Bring bug spray
Feel free to call 407-957-7243 or email parksandrecreation@stcloud.org if you have questions.
