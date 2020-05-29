Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando to reopen along I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Wheel at ICON Park will be ready to take riders again beginning June 3, according to ICON Park officials.

Formerly known as the Orlando Eye, the giant Ferris wheel will be lit up in its signature colors, “rolling and ready for riders to take in all the sights of the city,” according to a news release.

Some of the restaurants at Icon Park, the home base for Orlando’s Wheel, reopened earlier this month. This will be the first time the park’s major attractions can open.

Due to the coronavirus, management at the Wheel at ICON Park have implemented new protocols to keep guests at a distance in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Each party will be upgraded to their own private capsule and workers will clean every capsule between rides.

“At ICON Park, we’re devoted to providing the ultimate entertainment experience for our guests. In one convenient place, you can find world class attractions, excellent restaurants and live entertainment,” ICON Park president and CEO Chris Jaskiewicz said. “We’re excited guests can once again enjoy the best view of the City Beautiful from The Wheel.”

The venue is also offering discounted passes for Florida, Georgia and Alabama residents starting June 3. The Play Pass is available for $55. For more information visit Iconparkorlando.com.