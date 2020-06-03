Free COVID-19 testing site opening at Deltona Publix

DELTONA, Fla. – The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Wednesday that a new COVID-19 testing site would be opening at a Publix grocery store in Deltona.

Officials said the testing site was created through a partnership between Publix, FDEM and Quest Diagnostics.

The testing will be held in the parking lot of the store located at 2100 Saxon Boulevard in Deltona at the Saxon Crossings shopping center.

The FDEM is providing staffing and personal protective equipment at the site, according to a news release.

The site will accommodate walk-up tests in the parking lot, and FDEM officials said the site will be able to conduct up to 100 tests each day.

Tests will be sent to Quest Diagnostics and results will be available within five to seven days.

Testing at the site is free and available to anyone over the age of 18, regardless of symptoms.

“Under the direction of Gov. DeSantis, the state has established more than 15 drive-thru and 17 walk-up testing sites across the state. To date, more than 230,000 individuals have been tested at these sites,” officials said in a news release.