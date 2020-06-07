79ºF

Orlando officials lift curfew in downtown Orlando

Citywide curfew remains in effect

Thomas Metevia

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced Saturday that the 8 p.m. curfew in downtown Orlando will be lifted Sunday.

Officials had originally decided to enforce the 8 p.m. curfew in downtown Orlando as demonstrations swept throughout the streets.

According to officials, the 10 p.m. citywide curfew remains in effect until further notice.

During a news conference, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said a majority of the protest and demonstrations that take place in the city are peaceful.

