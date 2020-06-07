Orlando officials lift curfew in downtown Orlando
Citywide curfew remains in effect
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced Saturday that the 8 p.m. curfew in downtown Orlando will be lifted Sunday.
Officials had originally decided to enforce the 8 p.m. curfew in downtown Orlando as demonstrations swept throughout the streets.
According to officials, the 10 p.m. citywide curfew remains in effect until further notice.
Update on curfew for @DWNTWN_ORLANDO. pic.twitter.com/XVkm3T8RUN— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 7, 2020
During a news conference, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said a majority of the protest and demonstrations that take place in the city are peaceful.
READ MORE: 8 p.m. curfew announced in downtown Orlando as George Floyd protests continue
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.