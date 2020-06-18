85ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

DeLand wellness center to open rapid, antibody COVID-19 testing site

Appointments and walk-ins welcomed

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tags: COVID-19, coronavirus, DeLand, Volusia County
A medical worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 virus test at a drive-thru care testing site at the Derry Medical Center on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Derry, New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
A medical worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 virus test at a drive-thru care testing site at the Derry Medical Center on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Derry, New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DELAND, Fla. – The DeLand Wellness Center is set to open a COVID-19 testing site at the facility on June 17.

According to a Facebook post by the center, both rapid coronavirus testing and antibody testing will be offered by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Officials with the wellness center said testing results will be given on-site.

The testing site will be located at 22 S. Amelia Ave.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Here’s where to get your drive-thru coronavirus test]

Those who wish to be tested can make an appointment by calling (386)-313-3200 or by visiting the DeLand Wellness Center website.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: