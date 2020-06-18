DeLand wellness center to open rapid, antibody COVID-19 testing site
Appointments and walk-ins welcomed
DELAND, Fla. – The DeLand Wellness Center is set to open a COVID-19 testing site at the facility on June 17.
According to a Facebook post by the center, both rapid coronavirus testing and antibody testing will be offered by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Officials with the wellness center said testing results will be given on-site.
The testing site will be located at 22 S. Amelia Ave.
[INTERACTIVE MAP: Here’s where to get your drive-thru coronavirus test]
Those who wish to be tested can make an appointment by calling (386)-313-3200 or by visiting the DeLand Wellness Center website.
To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.