Free mobile COVID-19 testing sites coming to 2 Orlando locations next week

ORLANDO, Fla. – The city of Orlando announced Friday that two new free, mobile COVID-19 testing sites would be opening up to residents wishing to get tested for the disease.

The sites will be a drive-thru and pedestrian-accessible and will be held in communities that city officials say have had a higher prevalence in COVID-19 cases than surrounding communities.

“Located within city neighborhoods, sites will also provide enhanced access for pedestrians and users of other forms of mobility, like biking and public transportation,” city officials said in a news release. “The mobile testing sites operate on Wednesdays, and rotate to a new location in the city on each operating day.”

Officials said you do not have to have to show any symptoms to get tested, but that appointment is required.

Anyone wanting to be tested must be 18 years or older and show a valid Orlando or Orange County ID.

Residents can make an appointment by visiting orlando.gov/covid19testing, and appointment registration will open the Friday before each testing site date.

The free, mobile sites will be located at:

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 – 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. – Northwest Neighborhood Center, 3955 W.D. Judge Dr. Appointments open on Friday, June 19

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. - Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center, 1723 Bruton Blvd. Appointments open on Friday, June 26



According to a news release, testing site details are as follows:

COVID-19 Testing Site Details:

Testing will be done with no out-of-pocket cost to the Orlando or resident

The site will use a nasal swab test that will allow medical first responders from the Orlando Fire Department to administer the test while individuals remain in their vehicles

GENETWORx will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health. Results are typically provided after five days

If residents don’t get a call within seven days in regards to their test, they can visit www.covid19resultsfl.com or contact the GENETWORx Lab at (850) 583-2419

Individuals who are tested and awaiting results, should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in the home and community

Testing is not available inside Neighborhood and Community Centers

