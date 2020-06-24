Driver dies after being ejected in rollover crash, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash along Colonial Drive in Orlando Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the area of Colonial Drive and Avalon Park Boulevard just before 2 a.m. for the report of a vehicle crash.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found that a sedan was traveling eastbound along Colonial Drive when, for an unknown reason, the driver veered into the left lane and collided with a pickup truck.

Following the crash, the pickup truck traveled into the shoulder of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver, according to a FHP report.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 22-year-old male from Chulutoa, was taken to the hospital where he later died. The driver of the sedan, a 26-year-old woman from Palm Bay, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash, and troopers say it remains under investigation.

