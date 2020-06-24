Orange County hosts another PPE event to limit spread of COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County is conducting the fourth PPE distribution event since late March.

The County said the event started Wednesday and goes through Friday, adding that there are three sites small business owners can visit. The distribution sites are West Orange Park, Downey Park, and the South Orange Youth Sports Complex.

The Orange County Director of Public Safety Danny Banks said with the executive order in effect, requiring people to wear face coverings in public, he said the county feels responsible to help business owners comply.

Banks said they are passing out PPE to help curve the number of COVID-19 cases.

“Mathematics tells us, in another week, two weeks, three weeks from now, if they continue at that rate, we’re going to have some bad problems,” Banks said.

Banks said the county will be passing out 2,000,000 surgical face masks, 150,000 reusable cloth masks, and over 200,000 small bottles of hand sanitizers to Orange County small business owners.

In order to qualify, Banks said the business has to operate in Orange County and has to have less than 40 employees.

The county said they’ve been able to provide this PPE using funding from the CARES Act that was given to the county.

Banks said they hope to help over 10,000 small businesses.

Business owners News 6 spoke with at the West Orange Park site said they were happy to hear about the PPE distribution, adding it will help save them money and keep their employees safe.