Marion County Humane Society temporarily closes as cases of COVID-19 rise

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Humane Society announced Monday that it would close to the public for a week due to the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in Central Florida.

Officials with the humane society said in a Facebook post that the closure comes as a precautionary measure, and that all of the animals at the shelter will be cared for during the closure.

Officials said they will be updating the humane society’s social media with reopening details.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported a total of 655 cases of COVID-19 in Marion County, as well as 10 deaths and 66 hospitalizations since the virus was first detected in the state on March 1.

Orange County Animal Services closed Sunday after three staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.