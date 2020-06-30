WATCH LIVE: Cocoa Beach holds special meeting as COVID-19 cases rise

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – City commissioners in Cocoa Beach are holding an emergency meeting Wednesday evening to discuss beach plans for the busy holiday weekend.

The agenda shows commissioners will discuss beach safety, beach parking, the use of masks, and more.

Many restaurants and business owners said the holiday weekend means big business for them, especially since many beaches in south Florida will be closed.

Many business owners said they’re also taking steps to ensure everyone is safe.

“This is taking a toll on us financially, but we’re happy that we’re allowed to stay open,” Angela Johnson said.

Johnson is the owner of Coconuts on the Beach in Cocoa Beach.

“Financially we are so grateful to be open at this time, obviously it was a heavy hit for us to be closed,” Johnson said.

Johnson told News 6 she’s looking forward to the big weekend while maintaining safety. She said they’re requiring employees to wear a mask, taking employees temperatures, and even spacing out customer seating.

“Basically when we’re at capacity, we’re at capacity,” Johnson said.

Erik Fifer owns Twin Finnegan’s in Cocoa Beach.

“Now I’m closed again, and that really hurt me,” Fifer said.

Like all bars statewide, he was forced to shut down last Friday because of statewide mandates. He told News 6 he’s missing out big time this big holiday weekend.

“I would have hoped to make up the money [from] the last time we closed down, and this weekend would have done it normally,” Fifer said.

Meantime, working to try and stop the spread, beginning Wednesday, Ron Jon Surf Shop will mandate everyone to wear face-covering to go inside.

The Florida Department of Health reports 58 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the 32931 zip code and more than 1,777 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brevard County.

Brevard County leaders are encouraging businesses to post a sign at entrances showing whether or not the store requires a mask for entry.