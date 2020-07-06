Volusia County Fairgrounds hosts COVID-19 testing site as cases rise across Florida

DELAND, Fla. – As Florida sees a surge in positive coronavirus cases, a new drive-thru testing site opened in Volusia County on Monday.

Workers with Family Health Source are offering the COVID-19 tests to adults and children at the Volusia County Fairgrounds. Testing is being conducted July 6 and 7, and July 9 and 10 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Lauri Springer was one of dozens who lined up on Monday and said she decided to get tested after experiencing possible symptoms of the virus.

"I haven't been feeling well for the last couple days, so I just wanted to make sure and not take any chances," she said.

Over the weekend, Florida reached a milestone of more than 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, which Springer said was on her mind before receiving her test.

“It’s definitely concerning, but I just think we’re going to be the reason it spreads everywhere else, too, because there’s so many people here who aren’t wearing masks,” Springer said. “Beaches are packed, so I just think it’s the start of another country-wide wave.”

Hospitalizations have risen with the increase in Florida's coronavirus cases, but state leaders have said that the number has remained low enough that hospitals are not becoming overwhelmed.

An appointment is not required to receive a test at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, but organizers said pre-registration will enable faster services.

Patients can pre-register at www.familyhealthsource.org.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported a total of 2,804 cases of COVID-19 in Volusia County since the pandemic began, as well as 243 total hospitalizations and 58 deaths.

