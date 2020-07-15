Wahlburgers in Waterford Lakes permanently closes

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wahlburgers in Waterford Lakes announced Wednesday that its closing its doors for good just weeks after the downtown Orlando location did the same.

With the latest closure, the burger chain owned by actors Mark Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, no longer has a presence in Central Florida. In fact, now the only Florida location in Key West that’s listed as “coming soon,” according to the casual restaurant’s website.

The news on Wednesday came via a social media post.

“We’ve made some wonderful memories and will sincerely miss each and every one of you. Thank you for all of your love, loyalty and support. We look forward to seeing you all again at one of our other restaurants in the future,” the post read.

Weeks prior, the restaurant was temporarily closed as COVID-19 cases spiked in the Orlando area.

Wahlburgers first came to Central Florida in 2016, its entrance marked by a grand opening party that Mark Wahlberg attended.