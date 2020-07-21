Brevard County looking to hire more contact tracers

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County is looking to hire more contact tracers to limit the spread of COVID-19.

More than 4,400 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

The county is looking for people who want to work with the health department to limit the spread.

“We are excited to be able to hire additional personnel to assist in our COVID response,” said DOH-Brevard Administrator Maria Stahl. “Our school health staff has done a tremendous job helping out over the summer and we appreciate all the extra work they’ve done. Now that they will be returning to the schools, we need to fill a variety of positions.”

The department of health said entry-level positions and mid-level positions are available.

The short-term positions will be funded through Dec. 31, according to DOH.

The following positions are available:

Experienced contact tracers at $21 an hour

Registered nurses at $25 an hour

Licensed practical nurses at $22 an hour

Senior clerks at $15 an hour

Each position is full-time. Anyone interested in a position can click this link.