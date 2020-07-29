Lake County parents face learning option deadline

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – As preparations continue for the upcoming school year, parents in Lake County are facing a deadline to choose how their child will learn when classes begin.

According to district leaders, parents must complete a form with their choice for enrollment by no later than Wednesday.

Lake County Schools is offering four options for students in the 2020-21 school year. The choices include traditional learning, Lake Virtual School, Modified Day, which is a blend of in-person and distance learning and Lake Live, which is structured virtual learning that mirrors a traditional schedule.

At East Ridge High School on Wednesday, parents offered differing opinions to how they're approaching the school year.

Joe McGinley is a parent of a sophomore and said he felt his son's school is taking proper safety precautions.

“We know that the classes will be sparse to begin with, with half the people being homeschooled,” McGinley said. “We just think in-person is better. Better for the kids (and) better for my son, in particular.”

Larry Colon, however, said a statewide surge in coronavirus cases led to the decision to keep his children at home.

"Honestly, we just don't see how they could social distance here," Colon said. "I would hate to send my child to school and then they get sick and then I wouldn't be able to forgive myself."

Classes for Lake County students begin on August 24.

