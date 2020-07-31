WATCH LIVE: Flagler County officials provide update ahead of Hurricane Isaias

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with Flagler County’s Emergency Operation Center are expected to provide an update Friday ahead of Hurricane Isaias.

A state of emergency has been declared along Florida’s east coast.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Friday morning during a brief press appearance in Tallahassee. He’s scheduled to go to Tampa later in the day to participate in a COVID-19 roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump. DeSantis also said it’s possible he could provide another Hurricane Isaias update later Friday evening.

Officials with Flagler County’s Emergency Operation Center said Wednesday that residents’ storm plans will likely look different this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Flagler County shelters will have separate areas for those who know they have COVID-19 or are showing symptoms of the virus, according to EOC officials.

All evacuees will be required to wear face coverings and will have their temperature checked upon entry and daily during their stay, according to the release. In another effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, shelter capacities and movement within the shelters will now be more restrictive than in previous years, officials said.

The storm’s path and strength remain fluid, but the governor said there’s a possibility Isaias could become a Category 2 hurricane.

He said as of now, it probably won’t be necessary to open up shelters but should that be needed, leaders are prepared to do so.

Isaias will continue to move up the U.S. East Coast, potentially impacting the Carolinas early next week.

