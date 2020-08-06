Will June Orange County hotel tax dollars show improvement?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s that time again, to see if Orange County’s tourism industry has begun to recovery from the financial fallout due to the coronavirus shuttering theme parks and hotels across Florida.

Orange County’s tourism development tax collection, or TDT, are collected from hotel and resort stays and go toward tourism-related projects including the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the Orange County Convention Center and more. When the theme parks closed in March, hotel stays across the region dropped dramatically to post Sept. 11, 2001 levels.

Here’s where things stand: In April, TDT collection dropped 97% compared to the same time last year. In May, TDT was down 95% from the year prior.

In June, most theme parks began to reopen in a limited capacity leading to more area hotel stays. It remains to be seen if enough people feel safe enough to plan those family vacations in Central Florida again.

However, also in June, Florida began seeing large increases in coronavirus cases. As of Thursday morning, more than 510,000 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 since March and 7,871 people have died as a result of the virus.

On Thursday, the Orange County Comptroller’s Office will release the TDT numbers for June giving a better indication of where the tourism industry stands in Central Florida.

The hotel and lodging industry and tourism in general continue to be among the hardest hit due to the coronavirus. A majority of hotels and theme parks were forced to furlough and layoff employees.

A recent survey by the American Hotel and Lodging Association indicates a majority of U.S. hotels have yet to hire back furloughed staff. Nearly 87% of hotels furloughed employees due to COVID-19 travel impacts, according to the AHLA.

Over a period of four months, 37% of hotels have been able to bring back at least half of their full-time employees, according to the survey.

Hundreds of hotel owners report they are in danger of losing their property to foreclosure due to the coronavirus, according to the AHLA.