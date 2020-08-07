WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at transportation roundtable in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is in Orlando Friday to meet with industry leaders during a roundtable discussion focused on transportation.

The conversation is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Orlando-Bonnet Creek Resort. Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault and other transportation industry leaders will also be present.

A news release provided by the governor’s office Friday morning did not provide further details about the nature of the discussion.

