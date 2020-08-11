One person killed in S.R. 417 rollover crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to figure out what led up to a fatal crash in Orange County on State Road 417.

The crash happened Monday evening along SR 417 near the exit to State Road 528.

Troopers tell News 6 the driver of a Jeep lost control and hit a guardrail, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Investigators say one person died at the scene. Another person was also in the vehicle and pulled from the wreckage, but troopers have not said how badly they were hurt.