Central Florida election officials say USPS is keeping up with mail-in delivery demand

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – With talks of the United States Postal Service receiving funding in reference to mail-in voting delivery, two Central Florida election officials told News 6 they haven’t noticed any delayed in delivery.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said his office received a record amount of mail-in ballots than any other primary election in the county’s history.

"We are very satisfied with the service we are getting from the postal service. We've been getting our mail each morning efficiently," said Cowles.

Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays said that he feels confident the system will continue to work for both next week's election and in November.

“I know there’s a lot of controversy going on right now, but again, bring me the facts. That’s what I deal with and the postal employees are bringing me the mail every day,” said Hays.

The USPS released a statement to News 6 in part saying “The Postal Service’s financial condition is not going to impact our ability to process and deliver election and political mail. The Postal Service has ample capacity to adjust our nationwide processing and delivery network to meet projected Election and Political Mail volume, including any additional volume that may result as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Both Cowles and Hays want to remind the public that in Florida, mail-in ballots must be received to the election's office by 7 p.m. on election day, not be postmarked that day. In order to ensure your primary vote is counted, they recommend you return the ballot to a drop-off location.

Cowles said that 2019 legislation requires Florida counties to offer to drop off boxes at early voting locations as well as the election office.

